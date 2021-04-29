Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.71.

NYSE SSTK opened at $90.04 on Monday. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.51%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $946,851.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,465,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,311.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

