Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Drops By 50.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the March 31st total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 583,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 235,446 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000.

DGRW stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $59.43.

