Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Decreases By 81.3%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

