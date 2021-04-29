Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Rises By 140.9%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,000 shares, an increase of 140.9% from the March 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GROW opened at $7.67 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

