Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Decreases By 51.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.2931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Treasury Wine Estates from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

