Short Interest in The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) Decreases By 86.2%

The Castle Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Castle Group stock remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. The Castle Group has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.70.
The Castle Group Company Profile
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for The Castle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Castle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.