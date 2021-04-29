Short Interest in Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Expands By 150.9%

Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,027,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WDLF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Social Life Network has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Get Social Life Network alerts:

Social Life Network Company Profile

Social Life Network, Inc, a technology company, licenses Social Life Network Software as a Service (SaaS) Internet platform to residential real estate industry and various sports verticals. Its platform is a cloud-based social network and e-commerce system that could be accessed by a web browser or mobile application that allows end-users to socially connect with one another and their customers to market and advertise their products and services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Social Life Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Life Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.