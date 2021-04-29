Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Drops By 85.2%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the March 31st total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SXYAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Sika alerts:

SXYAY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,832. Sika has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $30.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.