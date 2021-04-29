Short Interest in Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Declines By 95.0%

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RBMTF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,423. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

