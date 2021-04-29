Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Expands By 457.1%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY remained flat at $$16.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,810. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRYMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prysmian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prysmian has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

