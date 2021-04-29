Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Rises By 122.7%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the March 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE:GHY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,173. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.