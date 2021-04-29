Short Interest in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Declines By 69.1%

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the March 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Orphazyme A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orphazyme A/S stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.47. 56 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,802. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.