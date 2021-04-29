Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Grows By 7,000.0%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

