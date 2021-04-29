Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Grows By 7,000.0%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

