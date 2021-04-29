Short Interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expands By 132.0%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NREF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NREF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,161. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

