Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Drops By 85.3%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the March 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of Newcrest Mining stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. 4,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

