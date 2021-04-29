Short Interest in Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Drops By 95.9%

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBEVF remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07. Koios Beverage has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
Koios Beverage Company Profile
