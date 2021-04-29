Short Interest in Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Drops By 95.9%

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBEVF remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07. Koios Beverage has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Get Koios Beverage alerts:

Koios Beverage Company Profile

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Koios Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koios Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.