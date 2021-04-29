Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Declines By 91.8%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JRSH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 1,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,763. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JRSH. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

