Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Declines By 91.8%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
JRSH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 1,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,763. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.74.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on JRSH. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
