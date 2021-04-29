Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Increases By 147.4%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 147.4% from the March 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

USXF stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

