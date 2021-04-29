Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Increases By 237.2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 237.2% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

