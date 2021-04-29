Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Drops By 94.2%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NDVAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 64,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Indiva has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Get Indiva alerts:

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.