Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Drops By 94.2%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NDVAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 64,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. Indiva has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.58.
About Indiva
