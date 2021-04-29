Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Grows By 5,450.0%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 5,450.0% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCHDF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

