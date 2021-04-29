Short Interest in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Rises By 3,250.0%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 3,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.07% of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of ASET opened at $33.06 on Thursday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $33.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45.

