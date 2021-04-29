Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declines By 84.3%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 784,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 626,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after purchasing an additional 429,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 302,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300,195 shares during the period.

