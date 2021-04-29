Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Rises By 112.5%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.37% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

ESP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003. The company has a market cap of $42.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.21. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

