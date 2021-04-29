Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Expands By 152.4%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 6.27% of Coffee worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet raised Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

JVA opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 million, a PE ratio of -477,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. Coffee has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

