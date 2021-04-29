Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Declines By 94.8%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BETRF opened at $0.60 on Thursday. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.80.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.