Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Declines By 94.8%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BETRF opened at $0.60 on Thursday. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.80.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile
See Also: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.