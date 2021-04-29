Short Interest in Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Rises By 3,240.0%

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 3,240.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:AVSR opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Avistar Communications has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Get Avistar Communications alerts:

About Avistar Communications

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avistar Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avistar Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.