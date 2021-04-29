Short Interest in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Declines By 49.6%

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the March 31st total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,220,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,765,000.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

