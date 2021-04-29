Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Drops By 64.9%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the March 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $157.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. adidas has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $185.00.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in adidas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.