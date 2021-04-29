Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IXICO (LON:IXI)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of IXICO (LON:IXI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:IXI opened at GBX 103.96 ($1.36) on Monday. IXICO has a 12 month low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of £49.87 million and a P/E ratio of 51.98.

In related news, insider Mark Warne acquired 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,977.50 ($11,729.16).

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

