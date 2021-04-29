Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,600.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,365.19.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $34.84 on Wednesday, reaching $1,253.96. 48,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,634. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,143.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,138.67. Shopify has a twelve month low of $595.03 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.85, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $175,531,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

