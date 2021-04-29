Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,288.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.90, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,143.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,138.67.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,356.61.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

