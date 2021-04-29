ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ShockWave Medical traded as high as $163.99 and last traded at $161.25, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.63.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,599,006. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after buying an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 213,548 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.