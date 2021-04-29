Shane E. Cruz Sells 75,000 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GoHealth stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 433,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,820. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 41.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $8,509,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth $6,830,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GOCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

