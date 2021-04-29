Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $20.46

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.46, but opened at $21.89. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 4,766 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,710,000 after purchasing an additional 252,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after acquiring an additional 291,933 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after acquiring an additional 291,933 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after acquiring an additional 163,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 731,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

