Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc Declares Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Sunday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SEPL opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.08) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.04. The company has a market cap of £480.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.33. Seplat Petroleum Development has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 106.06 ($1.39).

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, operates in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

