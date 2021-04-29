Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 8,733 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,594,000 after acquiring an additional 864,162 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,860,000 after acquiring an additional 468,711 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,186,000 after acquiring an additional 314,377 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

