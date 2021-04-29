Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 5,259 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

