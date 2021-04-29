Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $186.70 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

