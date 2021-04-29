Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,289,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,707,000 after buying an additional 23,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $649.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $592.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.78. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

