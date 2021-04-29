Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

