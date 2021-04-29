Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

