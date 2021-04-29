Sentinel Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $45,238.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $74.29 million and approximately $45,238.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00033991 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00026140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009765 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

