Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. 3,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,355. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 152,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,569,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

