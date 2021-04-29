SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $16.53 on Monday. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

