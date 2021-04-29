Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

SIGI opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $77.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

