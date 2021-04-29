Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.
SIGI opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $77.84.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.
