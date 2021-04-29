Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $256,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,199,764.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CDLX stock opened at $141.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 2.63.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $1,009,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.