Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,745,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $2,843,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 234,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after acquiring an additional 204,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 158,371 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.