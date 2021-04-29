Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Scor stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Commerzbank lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

