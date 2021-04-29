Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Industries designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie(r) Mixer, and produces and sells customized catalyst research instruments. The company, best known for its flagship product, the Vortex-Genie, is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of vortex mixers, shakers, and stirrers. The Company’s products are used primarily for research purposes by universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies and other related industries. It sells its products through Web site, catalogs, and laboratory equipment distributors. Scientific Industries is headquartered in Bohemia, New York. “

Shares of Scientific Industries stock remained flat at $$9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of -0.01. Scientific Industries has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Industries will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

